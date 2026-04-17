Iran war: Hezbollah warns ‘finger is on the trigger’ if Israel violates truce

Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Friday, April 17, said it remains on high alert despite the ceasefire, warning that its “finger is on the trigger” in case of any Israeli violations, according to AFP. The statement underscores continued tensions and uncertainty over the durability of the truce.

Displaced residents head south after ceasefire announcement

Displaced residents travel south following the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon. Photo: AP

Displaced residents travel south following the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon. Photo: AP

Death toll rises sharply in Iran and Lebanon

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states since the war began on February 28. Thirteen US service members have also been killed, according to the Associated Press.

Iran internet shutdown enters 49th day, connectivity at 2 pc

According to NetBlocks, Iran’s internet shutdown has entered its 49th day, with international connectivity remaining at around 2 percent of normal levels.

The group noted that while some users have regained limited access, including to Google’s homepage, overall disruption continues, mirroring patterns seen during the January blackout.

Internet connectivity in Iran remains severely restricted, with access at around 2 percent of normal levels, according to NetBlocks.

Ceasefire concerns, casualties and ground situation

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 7,834 people have been injured since the start of the war involving Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned the Israel–Lebanon ceasefire could be undermined by continued military operations, calling for civilian protection on both sides. He urged Hezbollah to give up its weapons and called on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and end the war.

In southern Lebanon, reports indicated that Israeli forces fired towards an ambulance team in Nabatieh. Meanwhile, displaced residents continue returning to their homes despite official warnings, citing the strain of prolonged displacement.

US political tensions and Vatican dispute

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the Trump administration of threatening military action that could harm Iranian civilians, criticising the conflict as unauthorised and economically destabilising.

A parallel dispute has emerged between Washington and the Vatican. Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV over claims that the pontiff supported Iran possessing nuclear weapons—an assertion not backed by the Pope’s public statements, as the Vatican continues to oppose nuclear arms.

Diplomatic push and regional engagement

Diplomatic activity is intensifying, with foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye set to meet on the sidelines of a forum hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya. The talks are expected to focus on the Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra has not received any new US requests for support, reiterating that Australia is not involved in the conflict while backing efforts to reopen vital shipping routes.

Celebrations in Beirut as truce takes effect

Celebrations in Beirut as truce takes effect, with crowds gathering in the streets overnight. Photo: Reuters

Celebrations in Beirut as truce takes effect, with crowds gathering in the streets overnight. Photo: Reuters

Celebrations in Beirut as truce takes effect, with crowds gathering in the streets overnight. Photo: Reuters

Strait of Hormuz and military operations

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint. A Pakistani-flagged tanker, Shalamar, carrying approximately 440,000 barrels of UAE crude has exited the Gulf and is expected to reach Karachi on April 19, indicating limited continuation of oil shipments.

The US Central Command confirmed a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastline, involving over 10,000 personnel, more than a dozen naval vessels and over 100 aircraft. It clarified that the Strait itself is not under blockade.

US naval deployments, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Delbert D Black, underscore the scale of military presence in the region.

Trump calls Iran ‘tough, smart’, hints at next round of talks

US President Donald Trump has described Iran as a “tough, smart country” and said the next round of talks with Tehran may be held over the weekend, signalling cautious optimism for a diplomatic breakthrough as tensions persist across West Asia.

Trump indicated that negotiations could resume shortly despite earlier setbacks, while asserting that Iran’s military capacity—particularly its naval strength—had been significantly reduced.

Energy outlook and global market impact

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, warned that it could take around two years for the Middle East to restore pre-war energy output. He cautioned that the market may be underestimating the impact of prolonged disruption, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, which could lead to significantly higher energy prices.

He noted that while pre-war shipments have reached their destinations, no new tankers were loaded in March, creating emerging supply gaps, especially for Asian markets.

Economic ripple effects across Asia

A report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) identified Sri Lanka among the most affected countries in the Asia-Pacific due to the crisis. The country’s heavy reliance on Middle East labour markets—accounting for over 80 percent of migrant-worker departures—has heightened its vulnerability to economic shocks.

The report warned of broader disruptions to global trade, energy markets and financial systems stemming from the conflict.

Iran prioritises frozen assets in talks

An analysis by Al Jazeera noted that Iran is expected to prioritise access to approximately USD 100 billion in frozen overseas assets as negotiations approach.

The issue is likely to be central to any long-term agreement following the current ceasefire deadline on April 22.