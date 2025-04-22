Trump envoy to visit Moscow this week for Ukraine peace negotiations

Moscow: US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is to arrive here this week to continue talks on the Ukraine peace package, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS.

However, Ushakov, one of Russia’s Ukraine negotiators, did not divulge any details.

Earlier, speaking in a weekly TV programme, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukraine issues are very complex and cannot be resolved overnight.

“We continue our contacts with the Americans through various channels. The issue of the settlement is extremely complex, of course, so it is hardly possible to set some hard deadlines and try to rush the resolution of the conflict into a shortened time frame. This would be an exercise in futility,” he told State TV’s special Kremlin reporter.

According to various media reports, Witkoff will arrive here after his London talks with the pro-Ukraine leaders of the UK, France, Germany and the European Union.

There are hints that Russia may get most of the territory, including Crimea, but Ukraine may not reconcile with it on paper.

One of the welcome points for Moscow will be refusal to admit Kiev into NATO, but a sticking point would be deployment of European military contingent in western Ukraine.