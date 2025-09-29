Trump extends tariff spree, hits foreign films with 100 pc duty

Extending his tariff marathon, the United States President Donald Trump, on Monday, September 29, slapped a 100 percent duty on movies made outside the country, alleging that other countries were stealing business from the American film industry.

The move means that movies produced in countries like India, Europe, or elsewhere will face tariffs if released in the US. American-made films, however, are not affected.

Announcing on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump compared foreign-made movies to “stealing candy from a baby.”

“Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT,” his post read.

Trump also imposed a 50 percent tariff on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related products, a 30 percent levy on upholstered furniture, and a 25 percent duty on heavy trucks.

Earlier this week, the US President announced tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs, starting October 1. The move could hit the Indian pharmaceuticals sector hard as it is significantly dependent on trade with foreign countries, particularly the US.

