Trump, his trade team disappointed that India continues to fund Russia’s Ukraine war: Hassett

New York: US President Donald Trump and his trade team are disappointed that India continues to “fund” Russia’s Ukraine war, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Friday, hoping that there will be positive development soon.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent levies for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 per cent, with effect from August 27.

“I think that the trade team and the President are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia’s Ukraine war, and hopefully it’s a diplomatic issue that it will have positive development soon,” Hassett told reporters at the White House.

When asked about Trump’s Truth Social post earlier in the day, where he wrote, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”, Hassett said, “Well, we’re certainly hoping that it improves.”

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.