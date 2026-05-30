Trump insists Iran must meet red lines before any peace agreement

On the 92nd day of the American-Israeli war on Iran on Saturday, May 30, US President Donald Trump will only approve a peace agreement with Iran if it satisfies Washington’s conditions, a White House official said after a nearly two-hour meeting in the Situation Room focused on the conflict and diplomatic efforts.

“The president will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines,” the official said, adding that Iran would never be permitted to possess a nuclear weapon.

The comments came amid mixed signals from Washington and Tehran over the prospects for an agreement to end months of conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

UNICEF: 11 children harmed daily in Lebanon

UNICEF said that an average of 11 children have been killed or injured every day in Lebanon over the past week amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

The agency called for the immediate protection of children and an end to the violence, warning of a worsening humanitarian and psychological crisis.

Israeli strikes have intensified across Lebanon in recent weeks, causing thousands of casualties since the offensive began on March 2 and displacing hundreds of thousands of people following evacuation warnings.

Frozen Iranian funds remain obstacle

A Trump administration official told The New York Times that the president had not yet made a decision on any potential deal with Tehran.

The official said the issue of frozen Iranian funds remained one of the main obstacles to reaching an understanding, underscoring the challenges facing any diplomatic breakthrough.

US signals possible sanctions relief

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that sanctions relief could be considered depending on developments in the standoff with Iran.

Speaking at the Reagan National Economic Forum, Bessent said any easing of sanctions would be gradual and linked to milestones that Tehran would have to meet. He also warned that Washington could increase pressure if negotiations failed to progress.

US seizes Iranian cryptocurrency assets

The US Treasury announced the seizure of USD 1 billion in Iranian cryptocurrency assets and imposed fresh counterterrorism sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and entities.

The measures reflect Washington’s continued efforts to maintain economic pressure on Tehran while exploring a potential diplomatic path.

Iran rejects US ‘language of must’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei insisted that no final agreement had been reached with Washington despite ongoing exchanges of messages.

He rejected what he described as the United States’ “language of must”, saying Iran would make decisions based on its own interests and rights rather than foreign demands.

Tehran denies nuclear negotiations

Baghaei also pushed back against suggestions that Tehran was engaged in negotiations over its nuclear programme, stating that Iran’s immediate priority remained ending the war.

His remarks came after Trump suggested that Iran could make concessions related to its enriched uranium stockpile as part of a broader agreement.

Iranian source claims political understanding reached

Despite public denials from Tehran, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that Iran and the United States had reached a political understanding that had not yet been finalised.

According to the source, discussions under way do not include nuclear-related issues, creating a sharp contrast with Washington’s public position.

Strait of Hormuz dispute continues

Tensions also persisted over the Strait of Hormuz after Trump announced the lifting of the naval blockade on Iran and called for the strategic waterway to be reopened.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it was assessing whether the US statements represented a genuine policy shift or were merely media messaging.

Persian Gulf Strait Authority challenges US position

Iran’s newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority said Washington had failed to gain control over the strait through military and diplomatic means and would not succeed through sanctions.

The authority added that it would continue reviewing and issuing passage permits for vessels deemed non-hostile.

Iran says Hormuz decisions belong to Tehran and Oman

Baghaei said management of the Strait of Hormuz should be determined by Iran and Oman.

Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency described Trump’s remarks as an attempt to claim a “fabricated victory” and reported that any reopening of the waterway would occur under conditions set by Tehran.

Rubio discusses Lebanon with President Aoun

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed developments in Lebanon with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and praised his efforts to pursue direct negotiations with Israel.

Rubio also called for an immediate halt to Hezbollah attacks, saying such a move was necessary to create conditions for de-escalation.

Netanyahu says Israeli forces crossed Litani River

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that military operations were extending beyond southern Lebanon to include Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.

He also said Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River as part of ongoing operations.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli security source criticises Netanyahu remarks

Israel’s Broadcasting Authority cited a security source as warning that public statements about military movements could endanger troops.

The source also suggested that Netanyahu’s comments regarding the Litani River were linked to domestic political considerations.

Global institutions warn of economic fallout

The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organization warned that the conflict was increasing pressure on global energy markets.

They said rising fuel and fertiliser prices, uncertainty and risks to employment were disproportionately affecting poorer countries despite broader resilience in the world economy.

The organisations met to discuss possible responses to the economic impact of the war.

Iran prepares funeral for Ayatollah Khamenei

Iranian authorities are preparing for a large funeral ceremony for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

State media reported that a special headquarters had been established to coordinate arrangements, although officials have not yet announced a date for the ceremony.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran reports first combat use of Arash Kamangar system

Iranian media reported the first combat use of the domestically produced Arash Kamangar air defence system on Qeshm Island.

The development highlights Tehran’s continued efforts to strengthen its military capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.