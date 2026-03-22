Trump issues 48-hour Hormuz ultimatum, threatens strikes on Iran’s power plants

Escalation continues into the fourth week of the US-Israeli war on Iran, now in its 23rd day on Sunday, March 22, with intensifying cross-border strikes, mounting casualties and growing regional fallout.

US President Donald Trump has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply would trigger US strikes on Iranian power plants. He said the waterway must be opened “without threat”, adding that the United States would begin targeting major energy facilities if Tehran does not act.

The Strait of Hormuz — a vital global oil corridor — has remained effectively disrupted since the conflict began on February 28. Around 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the route, and recent attacks on shipping have sharply reduced traffic while pushing crude prices above USD 100 per barrel.

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Iran strikes Israel, casualties mount

Iran launched fresh missile attacks on southern Israel, including Arad and Dimona, wounding dozens and causing damage to residential areas. Israeli emergency services reported at least 88 people injured in Arad, including several in serious condition, while additional casualties were recorded in Dimona.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a “difficult evening of battle” and said Israel would continue striking its enemies on all fronts. Authorities imposed emergency restrictions across southern regions, including school closures and limits on gatherings in high-risk areas.

In response, the Israeli military said it had begun a new wave of strikes targeting Iranian government infrastructure in Tehran, following earlier attacks on key locations including Natanz, Isfahan and Karaj. Iran confirmed that the Natanz nuclear facility was among the sites hit.

Bahrain intercepts missiles, conflict spreads

Bahrain said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 143 missiles and 242 drones launched by Iran during the conflict, highlighting the widening regional impact.

The military urged residents to remain cautious, avoid impact zones and suspicious objects, and refrain from filming military activity or crash sites, citing ongoing security concerns.

Elsewhere, a vessel near Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates reported an explosion from an unidentified projectile, though all crew were safe. Qatar confirmed a military helicopter crash in its waters due to a technical fault, with search operations under way.

Iran accuses UAE, diplomatic tensions rise

Iran has formally petitioned the United Nations to hold the United Arab Emirates accountable for damages resulting from recent US military operations, alleging that Abu Dhabi facilitated strikes on Iranian territory.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran’s envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said the UAE had “enabled” the United States to use its military infrastructure to carry out attacks.

Saudi Arabia has ordered several Iranian embassy staff, including a military attaché, to leave within 24 hours, while European and Gulf countries — including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the UAE and Bahrain — have condemned Iran’s attacks on regional shipping and infrastructure.

Strategic waterway under pressure

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the crisis. At least 21 vessels have been targeted or reported incidents since the start of the conflict, raising fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.

The waterway, bordered by Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, is one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, with thousands of vessels passing through each month under normal conditions.

Mounting toll and hardened rhetoric

.Iran’s state media said the death toll from US-Israeli strikes has exceeded 1,500, as the humanitarian impact continues to grow.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf indicated that the conflict may be entering a “new phase”. In a post on X, he said that Israel’s inability to intercept missiles in heavily protected areas such as Dimona suggests its air defences are increasingly vulnerable.

Trump reiterated that he is not seeking negotiations with Iran, claiming the United States has achieved its objectives “weeks ahead of schedule”. Iranian officials have rejected calls for talks following the escalation.

Analysts say Iran may be leveraging its Simorgh rocket technology to extend the range of its ballistic missiles, potentially enabling it to target distant bases such as Diego Garcia, though possibly at the cost of accuracy.

With continued missile exchanges, rising casualties and expanding regional involvement, the conflict shows no immediate signs of de-escalation, heightening concerns over a wider and prolonged war.