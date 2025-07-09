‘Trump might be hit in his navel at Mar-a-Lago’: Senior Iran official

Tensions in Iran-US relations have reached a boiling point as a senior Iranian official claimed that President Donald Trump could be at risk of an attack while at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida residence.

A high-ranking advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Javed Larijani, claimed that the US President is now a prime target as a result of his role in the 2020 assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani. The statement was made during a televised interview.

Suggesting a punishment due for the two-term President’s actions, Larijani said, “Trump has done something such that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple” The statement was reported by Iran International.

The comments come in the wake of an online crowdfunding campaign collecting a sum to offer as a reward for Trump’s assassination. “Ahde Khoun (translated from Farsi for Blood Pact)” seeks to raise funds for “retribution against those who mock and threaten the Supreme Leader of Ali Khamenei.”

Earlier, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution warned the United States that the assassination of the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, would lead to World War 3.

“Any attempt to harm Khamenei would be ‘the greatest mistake of the century,’ leading to an unrelenting chain of retaliatory operations targeting US interests and those of its allies across all five continents.”

The warning comes after Israeli officials revealed that they planned to attack Ayatollah Khamenei during the 12-day conflict in June this year. In an interview during the conflict, Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said, “The IDF would have taken him (Khamenei) out. But didn’t get the operational opportunity.”