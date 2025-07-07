Assassinating Khamenei would lead to World War 3: Iran official

An official from Iran on Sunday, July 5, warned that the assassination of the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, would lead to World War 3.

Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, said, “An assassination of Iran’s leader would ignite the region and trigger a wave of global assassinations, including inside the United States itself.”

According to RT world, Azghadi further said, “Any attempt to harm Khamenei would be ‘the greatest mistake of the century,’ leading to an unrelenting chain of retaliatory operations targeting US interests and those of its allies across all five continents.”

The warning comes after Israeli officials revealed that they planned to attack Ayatollah Khamenei during the 12-day conflict in June this year. In an interview during the conflict, Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said, “The IDF would have taken him (Khamenei) out. But didn’t get the operational opportunity.”

Katz further said, “We don’t need approval from the United States.”

We wanted to KILL Khamenei – Israeli defense minister



Israel Katz says IDF ‘would have taken him out’, but didn’t get the ‘operational opportunity’



‘We don’t need approval’ from US, he adds https://t.co/ZtHo7ENEjy pic.twitter.com/J6qUqyL5im — RT (@RT_com) June 26, 2025

Following the ceasefire, Iran and Israel released details regarding loss suffered during the conflict. The conflict began on Friday, June 13, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear, military, and intelligence sites. Iran responded with Operation True Promise 3, unleashing hundreds of missiles and drones on Israeli defence targets and civilian areas.

Casualties and damage

Iran’s health ministry reported 606 deaths and 5,332 injuries, including women, children, and medical personnel. Multiple hospitals, ambulances, and clinics were damaged. Emergency services remain functional but are operating under significant strain.

n Israel, the Magen David Adom ambulance service confirmed 28 fatalities, including four on the final morning of fighting. It treated 17 people with serious injuries, 29 with moderate wounds, 872 in good condition, and 401 suffering acute anxiety.

Separately, Israel’s health ministry documented 3,238 hospital admissions over the course of the conflict. These included 23 patients in critical condition, 111 moderately injured, 2,933 with minor wounds, 138 exhibiting trauma symptoms, and 30 under assessment.

More than 9,000 Israelis were displaced due to structural damage to homes, while nearly 39,000 submitted property loss claims. The country sustained estimated economic losses between USD 1.2 and 1.35 billion, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Missile and drone attacks

Throughout the hostilities, Iran launched approximately 550 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones. While most were intercepted, 31 missiles struck populated areas, and one drone hit a residential home.

In retaliation, Israeli and US forces conducted an estimated 1,500 airstrikes across Iranian territory, targeting military infrastructure — including eight facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

Targeted killings

Among the Iranian dead were 14 nuclear scientists, notably Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber, recently sanctioned by the US for his role in uranium enrichment activities. Israel accused the group of contributing to Iran’s nuclear advancement.

State funerals for the slain scientists and military commanders are scheduled for Saturday, June 28, in Tehran.

In addition, Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and one of the earliest casualties of the war, will be buried on Thursday, June 26, in central Iran.

Ceasefire and aftermath

The truce followed US airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — in a pre-dawn operation on Sunday, June 22, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer.

In a final act of retaliation, Iran launched Operation Annunciation of Victory on Monday, June 23, targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. No injuries were reported.

As the ceasefire came into effect, Iran fired over a dozen missiles into Israeli territory. In response, US President Donald Trump condemned both sides, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.