Operation True Promise 3: Iran launches missiles at Israel

Tel Aviv: Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel ahead following an Iranian missile attack on the country.

The rumble of explosions could be heard throughout Jerusalem, and Israeli TV stations showed plumes of smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said,

“In response to the aggression and criminal assault carried out this morning by the savage, terrorist, and child-killing Zionist regime on areas within the Islamic Republic of Iran—resulting in the martyrdom of several senior military commanders, prominent scientists, and innocent civilians, especially defenseless children—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as the defensive and offensive arm of the Iranian nation, has launched a forceful and precise retaliation. With reliance on divine power, the wise leadership of the Commander-in-Chief (may his shadow be extended), and the united demand and support of the noble Iranian people, the IRGC has executed Operation ‘True Promise 3’ against dozens of targets, including military centres and air bases of the usurping Zionist regime in the occupied territories. The operation was launched with the sacred call ‘O Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS)’ on the blessed night of Eid al-Ghadir. Further details of this operation will be announced in the next statement to the honourable people of Iran.”

Statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):



In response to the aggression and criminal assault carried out this morning by the savage, terrorist, and child-killing Zionist regime on areas within the Islamic Republic of Iran—resulting in the martyrdom of several… pic.twitter.com/CCFnOvvLSK — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) June 13, 2025

#شاهد | لحظة سقوط دفعة صاروخية إيرانية على حيفا pic.twitter.com/j1WnuDsnTd — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 13, 2025

Taking to X, the Israeli army announced that “All of Israel is under fire,” noting that it had monitored the launch of a barrage of missiles from within Iranian territory toward Israeli territory.

🚨All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles🚨 pic.twitter.com/eqEGzQMiCc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025

Israeli civilians are currently being targeted by the Iranian regime.



The world cannot stay silent. pic.twitter.com/pKe1VdjBAv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025