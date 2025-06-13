Video: Iran raises ‘red flag of revenge’ following Israeli strikes

Tehran: Iran has raised a symbolic red flag of revenge above the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom on Friday, June 13, signalling preparations for retaliation following recent Israeli airstrikes.

A video published on X showed the moment the flag was raised. In Iranian tradition, the red flag symbolises a call for justice and retribution, often linked to martyrdom and war.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, hundreds of protestors gathered at the mosque, chanting anti-Israeli slogans and demanding “severe punishment” for Israel. The crowd waved national flags, underscoring growing public outrage.

Watch the videos here

📹 مردم انقلابی شهر قم در مسجد مقدس جمکران جهت اهتزاز پرچم خونخواهی و مطالبه مجازات سخت رژیم صهیونیستی تجمع کردند#اسرائیل_سقطت pic.twitter.com/oKqJFLgjDZ — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) June 13, 2025

The red flag of revenge was raised over Jamkaran Mosque in Qom following Israeli aggression against Iran.



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTSA3Q pic.twitter.com/yiYtARuQkC — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) June 13, 2025

Earlier on Friday, Israeli jets launched Operation Rising Lion, striking key military and nuclear facilities across Iran. The airstrikes reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities, including senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The attack on Iran comes just days before a fresh round of US-Iranian talks was due to take place in Oman, aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the standoff over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Nasrallah Nasirzadeh warned that the country is prepared for a prolonged conflict, promising a “crushing and painful” response.

“The killing of our commanders will not weaken our resolve or defensive strength,” Nasirzadeh stated in an interview on state television. “We are capable of sustained resistance and are fully prepared for a long-term confrontation.”

This comes after months of rising tensions between Iran and Israel. In 2024, the Iran–Israel proxy conflict escalated into direct clashes.

On April 1, Israel bombed an Iranian consulate complex in Damascus, killing several senior Iranian officials.

In response, Iran and its allies seized the Israeli-linked ship MSC Aries and launched strikes inside Israel on April 13.

Israel retaliated with strikes on Iran and Syria on April 19.

Those Israeli strikes were limited, signalling a desire to de-escalate. Iran did not respond, and tensions briefly returned to the proxy level.

Other countries became involved too. The US, UK, France, and Jordan intercepted Iranian drones to defend Israel. Syria shot down some Israeli interceptors, while Iranian proxies also attacked Israel.

Tensions rose again after the July 31 assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, hours after Israel’s airstrike in Lebanon that killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. Iran and Hezbollah pledged revenge.

On October 1, Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel, prompting further Israeli strikes on Iran on October 26.

On October 31, 2024, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered his military officials to prepare for a response against Israel, with officials warning that retaliation would be “harsh” and “unimaginable”.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include additional background on the 2024 Iran–Israel tensions to provide readers with greater context on the latest developments.