Trump mocks Indian-American VP Kamala Harris’ accent

Washington: Taking a jab at Indian-American Vice President Kamala Harris’ accent, saying she “speaks in rhyme”, former US President Donald Trump said that he does not see her as a presidential candidate for Democrats.

While his Republican rivals engaged in a war of words at the first presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Trump appeared on former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson’s show where he took digs at President Joe Biden and Harris.

When asked about the chances of Harris becoming the candidate for Democrats in the next Presidential election, Trump said that “this is not a president of the United States future”.

“Well, not really… She (Harris) has some bad moments. Her moments are almost as bad as it is. I think his (Biden) is worse, actually. Yeah. She speaks in, in rhyme. And, it’s weird., but she has bad moments,” Trump told Carlson.

“Well, the way she talks… the bus will go here and then the bus will go there because that’s what buses do. And it’s weird. The whole thing is weird. This is not a president of the United States future. And, I think they probably have some kind of a primary and other people will get involved,” he said in a pre-recorded interview, which was posted on X just minutes before the Republican primary debate was aired on Thursday evening.

As for Biden, Trump told Carlson that he is “worse mentally than physically”.

In the past, Trump’s Republican rival Nikki Haley mocked Biden, saying it’s unlikely he will “make it until 86 years-old”, adding that a vote on on Biden is a vote on Harris.

In an interview with Fox News, the former South Carolina Governor had said that Biden would die within five years of being re-elected, leaving Harris as the commander-in-chief.

Meanwhile, Trump was formally arrested on Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond.

He is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.