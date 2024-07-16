Trump picks Senator Vance, married to an Indian-American, as his VP nominee

Washington: Former US President and the putative Republican nominee for the White House, Donald Trump has named J.D. Vance, a first-time Senator from Ohio whose wife is an Indian-American, as his nominee for Vice President.

At 39 years of age, Vance is 40 years younger than Trump and brings to the ticket experience in the US military. He is a former venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy”, an autobiography about growing up in a working-class American that first brought him to the national attention. He is new to politics and was elected to the US Senate in 2022, with, in no small measure, Trump’s endorsement.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a social media platform he owns.

“J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, became a Major Bestseller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country,” he added.

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…,” the former President posted on Truth Social.

Don Trump Jr, who had emerged as Vance’s most avid advocate within Trump’s inner circle, told CNN that Vance was an “incredible” pick.

Vance is married to Indian-American Usha Vance, who was born Usha Chilukuri. She is an attorney, and a successful one. She clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. She grew up with a strong emphasis on education and hard work in San Diego, California. She went to Yale University and also graduated from Yale Law School, like her husband.

Trump’s announcement came shortly after the Republican convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he and Vance were formally nominated as the party’s candidates for president and vice-president respectively.

Vance is expected to broaden Trump’s appeal among working-class voters given his own background, recounted in “Hillbilly Elegy”. His contacts forged while working in venture capital in San Francisco are also expected to bring donors to the ticket. Besides, he is also seen as an effective and erudite exponent of Trump’s MAGA — Make America Great Again — vision on TV.

Vance was not always a Trump supporter though. He famously called him “America’s Hitler” once and counted himself among NeverTrumpers. After the assassination attempt on Trump, he blamed President Joe Biden for it. “Today is not just some isolated incident,” he wrote on X, adding, “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

This post is likely to haunt him and his campaign as both parties dial down political rhetoric, led by both Biden and Trump.

The Biden-Harris campaign slammed Trump’s pick, saying in a statement that Vance was “picked because he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people”.

“As Trump’s running mate, Vance will make it his mission to enact Trump’s Project 2025 agenda at the expense of American families. This is someone who supports banning abortion nationwide while criticizing exceptions for rape and incest survivors; railed against the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for millions with preexisting conditions; and has admitted he wouldn’t have certified the free and fair election in 2020..,” the Biden-Harris campaign stated.