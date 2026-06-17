Trump, PM Modi set to take ties to new highs: White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to take India-US relations to “new highs” the White House said as the two leaders prepared for bilateral talks in France, with trade, technology, investment and global security expected to top the agenda.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a close friendship, and under their leadership, the Trump administration and Indian government are set to take our two countries to new highs,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told IANS.

The meeting in Evian, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since their summit meeting last February. It comes amid discussions on a possible trade agreement and as diplomatic efforts continue to address the crisis in West Asia.

The White House said Trump and PM Modi will meet on the sideline of the G7 Summit. According to the White House, the two leaders will discuss economic growth, supply chains, artificial intelligence, investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges.

Also Read India now a global solutions provider, says PM Modi in France

“President Trump has consistently underscored his support for America’s strategic partnership with India,” Desai told IANS adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit to India built on Trump’s efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries on trade and national security.

“Secretary Rubio’s landmark visit to India built on the President’s push to expand bilateral ties and cooperation on trade and national security, including with the signing of a historic MOU on critical minerals,” he said.

Experts say both sides are looking for tangible outcomes as well as strong political messaging.

Aparna Pande, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said expectations are high for the meeting.

“PM Modi and President Trump’s in-person meeting will be their first since last February’s summit meeting,” Pande told IANS.

“Both sides have high expectations from this meeting, which comes in the backdrop of a possible resolution of the West Asia crisis and amidst discussions over the trade deal.”

Pande said symbolism and substance would both matter. “The optics of the meeting will be critical as well as the substantive part,” she said.

“Both leaders would like to demonstrate that ties between the two democracies remain strong despite the headwinds and that they would be keen to announce some defense and technology related agreements.”

Atman Trivedi, Partner at Albright Stonebridge Group, North America, described the meeting as an opportunity to improve momentum in bilateral ties.

“The leaders’ meeting represents the latest best opportunity to reset ties,” Trivedi told IANS.

“Their conversation comes after the deaths of Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman dealt a blow to hopes for reviving bilateral relations.”

Trivedi cautioned against expecting major breakthroughs.

“Expectations should be modest and centered around Trump and Modi reaffirming the importance of each other to longstanding shared interests in energy, defense, and technology cooperation,” he said.

“A positive statement recognizing the significance of an interim trade agreement and urging negotiators to reach a deal in the next month or two should also be achievable.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump and Modi exchanged greetings on the sidelines of a G7 outreach session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity”.

The two leaders shook hands and held a brief conversation before joining discussions attended by G7 countries, partner nations, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Upon arriving in Evian, Modi said he looked forward to engaging with world leaders on major global issues.