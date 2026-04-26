Trump says assassination bid will not change Iran war plans

United States (US) President Donald Trump said an apparent assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington would not alter his policy on the conflict with Iran.

Speaking after the shooting incident on Sunday, April 26, Trump said investigators had found no immediate evidence linking the suspect to Tehran and described the attacker as a possible “lone wolf”.

“It’s not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran,” Trump said, adding that authorities were still investigating the motive behind the attack.

The shooting occurred during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other senior officials were escorted from the venue after gunfire was reported near a security checkpoint.

Authorities later said the suspect had been taken into custody. Trump thanked law enforcement officers for their response and said all senior officials were safe.

Israeli army drops warning leaflets over southern Lebanon

The Israeli army dropped leaflets over the Tyre district in southern Lebanon on Sunday, warning residents about its military operation in the area.

The leaflets instructed residents not to move south of several villages and surrounding areas, while also warning people to avoid the Litani River area, Salhani Valley and Al-Salqouqi.

🎥 لحظة إلقاء الجيش الإسرائيلي مناشير فوق بلدة المنصوري قضاء صور pic.twitter.com/u1vYGrfzfN — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 26, 2026

Turkish FM discusses Iran-US talks with US negotiators

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in the Iran-US talks during a phone call with US negotiators, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry source, Reuters reported.

Turkey has played a diplomatic mediation role between Washington and Tehran and has also called for a ceasefire, saying US-Israeli strikes on Iran violated international law.

UAE President meets India’s NSA in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security, stability and global energy security, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Tehran police seal businesses over Starlink use

Tehran police said on Sunday that three businesses in the northwest of the Iranian capital were sealed over the reported use of Starlink during the country’s ongoing internet shutdown, the Iran International reported.

Police said officers visited a commercial complex after receiving reports about the use of satellite internet equipment.

Oman Sultan meets Iran FM in Muscat, urges dialogue

Oman News Agency (ONA) said on Sunday that Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Muscat, where both sides discussed the regional situation and mediation efforts aimed at ending the Iran war.

According to reports, Araqchi briefed the Sultan on Iran’s perspective regarding recent developments.

The Sultan stressed the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to address the issues, while Araqchi expressed appreciation for Oman’s support for mediation efforts.

Iran internet blackout enters 58th day

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said the internet blackout in Iran had entered its 58th consecutive day, continuing into its ninth week and passing the 1,368-hour mark.

“The ongoing measure remains in effect, impeding independent reporting and documentation nationwide,” the group said in a post on X.

Data shared by NetBlocks showed network connectivity in Iran remained at around 2 percent of normal levels on Saturday, with a minimum level of 1 percent recorded during the monitoring period.

NetBlocks says Iran’s internet blackout has entered its 58th consecutive day.

Also Read Iran FM Abbas Araghchi to revisit Pakistan after Oman talks

Iran rejects talks under pressure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Tehran would not enter negotiations under pressure, threats or blockade, according to Iranian state-linked media.

Pezeshkian said the United States must first remove what he described as operational obstacles, including restrictions on Iranihĥan ports, before any diplomatic process could begin.

US intercepts vessel linked to Iran trade

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it intercepted a commercial vessel in the Arabian Sea that it accused of attempting to breach sanctions on Iran.

CENTCOM said the ship, identified as Sevan, was part of a so-called shadow fleet allegedly used to transport Iranian oil and gas to overseas markets.

A US Navy helicopter from the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney escorted the vessel after interception.

Israel backs diplomacy with warning to Hezbollah

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said he supported diplomatic efforts and direct negotiations with Lebanon.

However, he said Israel would not allow Hezbollah militants backed by Tehran to continue attacks on its citizens or destabilise the region.

Iran executes Jaish al-Adl convict

Iran executed a man convicted of belonging to the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, according to Tasnim news agency.

Authorities identified the man as Amer Ramesh and said he had been arrested in southeastern Iran during a counterterrorism operation and convicted over bombings and ambushes targeting security forces.