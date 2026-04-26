Iran FM Abbas Araghchi to revisit Pakistan after Oman talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to return to Pakistan after completing his visit to Oman, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, as diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire between the United States and Iran entered their 19th day on Sunday, April 26.

The report said Araghchi would travel back to Islamabad before heading onwards to Russia. Members of his delegation who had earlier returned to Tehran for consultations were expected to rejoin him during the Pakistan stopover.

CBS News, citing Pakistani sources, said the Iranian foreign minister was likely to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday or Monday.

Trump claims infighting within Iran leadership

Trump claimed there was “tremendous infighting” inside Iran, saying internal divisions were affecting the country’s leadership.

“They are probably fighting for leadership,” Trump told Fox News.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump added that nobody knew who was in charge of Iran, suggesting a leadership crisis in the war-hit country.

Also Read Iran FM departs Islamabad as Trump cancels US envoys Pakistan trip

Trump says US Navy clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz

US President DTrump said the US Navy was clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil ⁷ whose disruption is increasingly raising concerns over the world economy.

Pakistan offers to continue mediation efforts

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had spoken by telephone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after planned US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad were called off.

In a post on X, Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to serving as “an honest and sincere facilitator”, adding that Islamabad would continue working for durable peace and lasting stability in the region.

Had a warm and constructive telephone exchange this evening with my brother, President Masoud Pezeshkian, on the evolving regional situation.



I appreciated Iran’s continued engagement, including the high-level delegation to Islamabad led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, whom… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2026

Iran asks Trump to tone down threats

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Iranian negotiators have conveyed messages to the United States urging President Donald Trump to soften his rhetoric and reduce public threats.

The report said Iranian diplomats believe hardline factions in Tehran would be more willing to engage in negotiations if Trump adopted a less confrontational tone.

Trump mentions new Iranian proposal

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said a new proposal was received shortly after he called off a planned visit by an American delegation to Pakiyÿstan for talks with Iranian officials.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said a significant amount of time and work had been wasted before the decision was made.

In comments reported by Axios, Trump said, “It’s remarkable that as soon as the flight was cancelled, within 10 minutes we got a new paper that was much better.”

UN warns 45 million could face hunger globally

Separately, Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services, warned that any continuation of the Iran conflict could push around 45 million more people into hunger worldwide.

In remarks to Al Jazeera, he said disruption of fertiliser supplies through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a wider humanitarian crisis due to the waterway’s critical role in global trade.

Turkey holds diplomatic calls

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Reuters that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate telephone calls with his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts to discuss the latest developments in talks between Tehran and Washington.

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