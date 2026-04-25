Iran FM departs Islamabad as Trump cancels US envoys Pakistan trip

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad on Saturday after high-level meetings with Pakistani leaders, as US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned visit by American envoys for expected Iran peace talks.

Araghchi’s delegation had spent the day in talks with Pakistani officials, with reports saying Tehran submitted a formal list of demands outlining its conditions for ending the ongoing US-Israel conflict. Pakistan has been acting as an intermediary between the two sides.

Also Read Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian Foreign Minister Aragchi meeting ends

Iranian Haj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia despite wartime tensions

Iranian Haj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia despite strained ties between the Gulf kingdom and the Islamic republic during the recent Middle East conflict, Riyadh-based broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The first group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrives at Medina's Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport following the US-Israeli war on Iran.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/vc5sJLDLdN — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 25, 2026

Trump cancels planned envoy trip

Media reports said Trump said that a planned Pakistan visit by US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had been cancelled.

Trump told Fox News, “They can call us anytime they want.”

The trip had been expected to pave the way for a second round of mediated discussions with Iran in Islamabad.

Iran rejects direct talks

Iran has repeatedly said it will not engage in direct talks with the United States, insisting that any communication must pass through intermediaries.

Reuters reported earlier that Iranian officials had also rejected what they described as excessive US demands.

Iran warns over naval blockade

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters warned that if US military pressure and naval blockade measures continue, Washington would face a response from Iran’s armed forces.

The command said Iranian forces remained prepared to defend national sovereignty and continued to monitor developments while maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz traffic stays restricted

Tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz after Iran warned Washington of heavier consequences if pressure on its ports and shipping continues.

MarineTraffic data showed eight ships crossed the strait in both directions during the day, reflecting limited traffic through one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

NBC News reported that two sanctioned vessels crossed the waterway on Friday night, while Bloomberg said 34 tankers linked to Iran had passed despite US restrictions.

Bloomberg also warned that disruption to oil flows through the route could trigger a sharp shock to global demand.

Iran signals military readiness

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he hoped America’s recent setbacks would serve as a lesson to world powers.

Tasnim news agency quoted Iran’s military as warning that the US would face the response of Iran’s armed forces if the blockade of Iranian ports continued.

Defence Ministry spokesperson General Reza Talaei-Nik said a significant portion of Iran’s missile capabilities remained unused.

The New York Times reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei communicates with senior officials through handwritten sealed notes delivered by trusted couriers.

International efforts to reopen route

French President Emmanuel Macron said efforts were under way to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days and weeks while guaranteeing freedom of navigation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkiye could consider joining mine-clearing operations if a peace agreement is reached.

Germany also announced plans to deploy the minesweeper Fulda to the Mediterranean following any settlement.

Lebanon-Israel border tensions continue

Cross-border hostilities between Lebanon and Israel continued despite a ceasefire extension.

Israeli authorities said rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Upper Galilee, with one intercepted and another landing in an open area.

The Israeli military said it had killed 15 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah released footage claiming to show an Israeli engineering vehicle targeted by a drone in Rashaf.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 2,496 people had been killed and 7,725 injured since the start of Israeli attacks on March 2.

Pakistan-Iran ties reviewed

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described his meeting with Araghchi as warm and cordial, adding that both sides discussed regional developments and stronger bilateral ties.

Was pleased to meet H.E. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, and his delegation in Islamabad today. Had a most warm, cordial exchange of views on the current regional situation. We also discussed matters of mutual interest, including the further strengthening of… pic.twitter.com/ZGLQNuGOK6 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2026

India-linked Chabahar project continues

Iran’s ambassador to India said cooperation with India at Chabahar Port remains ongoing and should not be affected by unilateral sanctions.