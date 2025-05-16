Trump says Iran has proposal from the US on its rapidly advancing nuclear programme

Abu Dhabi: US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has an American proposal over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme as negotiations between the two countries go on.

Trump’s remarks represent the first time he’s acknowledged an American proposal is with Tehran after multiple rounds of negotiations between US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Negotiations have gotten into the “expert” level — meaning the two sides are trying to see if they can reach agreements on details of any possible deal.

Trump made the comment aboard Air Force One as he ended his trip to the United Arab Emirates, the last stop on his three-nation tour of the Middle East.

“They have a proposal,” Trump said. “But most importantly, they know they have to move quickly, or something bad is going to happen.”

Trump did not elaborate on the substance of the proposal and Iran did not immediately acknowledge having it.

On Thursday, Araghchi spoke to journalists at the Tehran International Book Fair and said that Iran did not have any proposal from the Americans yet.

Araghchi also criticised what he called conflicting and inconsistent statements from the Trump administration, describing them as either a sign of disarray in Washington or a calculated negotiation strategy.

“We are hearing many contradictory statements from the United States — from Washington, from the president, and from the new administration,” Araghchi said. “Sometimes we hear two or three different positions in a single day.”