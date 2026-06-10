Trump says Iran will ‘pay the price’ for delaying negotiations

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 10, warned that Iran would face consequences for delaying negotiations with Washington, saying the country had missed an opportunity to secure a favourable agreement.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Iranian leaders of taking too long to reach a deal and claimed they would now have to “pay the price”. He also asserted that Iran’s military had been severely weakened during the recent conflict.

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Trump described Iran’s armed forces as “a complete and total mess”, alleging that significant parts of the country’s naval and air capabilities had been destroyed. He further escalated his rhetoric by declaring that “the bully of the Middle East is dead”.

Screenshot of a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump on June 10, 2026.

The remarks came as Iranian officials signalled they were reassessing the future of diplomatic engagement with the United States following recent American strikes on Iranian targets.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of damaging prospects for diplomacy through its military actions, arguing that recent developments had further strained relations and complicated efforts to revive negotiations.

The latest tensions follow a series of military exchanges between the two countries. US forces recently targeted Iranian military infrastructure, prompting retaliatory missile strikes by Iran against American facilities in Jordan and Bahrain.

The escalation has heightened concerns about a broader regional conflict and cast fresh uncertainty over the prospects for renewed talks between Washington and Tehran.