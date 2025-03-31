Trump says ‘there are methods’ for seeking a third presidential term

Washington: US President Donald Trump did not dismiss the idea of pursuing a third term in the White House, despite the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution prohibiting it, claiming in an interview that “there are methods” for achieving this and emphasising he was “not joking”.

“A lot of people would like me to do that. But, I mean, I basically tell them, we have a long way to go,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News that was published on Sunday, CNN reported.

“I’m focused on the current,” he added, referring to his current administration.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said, referring to support from his allies.

“There are methods which you could do it,” the President responded, when asked if there are strategies on the table to allow him to seek another presidency, CNN reported.

The term-limited President has teased a third presidency time and time again.

‘I’m not joking’: Trump

“I’m not joking,” Trump told NBC News, but reiterated, “It is far too early to think about it.”

Earlier in late January at a rally in Nevada, Trump said: “It will be the greatest honour of my life to serve, not once but twice or three times or four times.”

He later added: “No, it will be to serve twice. For the next four years, I will not rest.”

Weeks later, Trump asked his supporters, “Should I run again?” at a Black History Month event at the White House, to chants of “Four more years!”

One option discussed was having Vice-President J.D. Vance run for the President and later step aside to hand over the role to Trump.

“That’s one,” Trump admitted.

“But there are others too,” he added, though he declined to share any further details, simply replying “no” when asked to elaborate.

Changing the Constitution

Changing the Constitution to allow a third term would require considerable political effort, needing a two-thirds majority in Congress or agreement from two-thirds of the states to call a constitutional convention.

Any changes would then need to be approved by three-quarters of the states.

Although Trump has previously made similar comments on running as the US President for a third term, many Republicans have brushed them off as jokes or attempts to provoke critics.

However, Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles has proposed a resolution to remove the current two-term limit, potentially allowing Trump to seek another term in office.