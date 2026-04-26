Trump says US, Iranian officials can talk by phone

“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said, not indicating when the call would take place.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 10:11 pm IST
Donald Trump overlooking Tehran with smoke and fire in the background.

Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US and Iranian officials can talk by phone for a peace solution to the conflict.

In an interview on Fox News Channel, Trump said he made that decision rather than send a delegation on a 17-hour flight.

“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said, not indicating when the call would take place.

Subhan Bakery

Talks appeared to fall apart on Saturday, with Tehran’s top diplomat leaving Pakistan, and Trump soon afterwards saying he had told envoys not to travel to Islamabad.

Asked about NATO, Trump said he was “very, very disappointed” in the military alliance, which he has suggested the US may consider leaving after member countries ignored his call to help as Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’ve been serving them for many years, spending trillions of dollars, and when we wanted to help they were not there, so we have to remember that,” Trump said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 10:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button