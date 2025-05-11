Trump set to accept ‘flying palace’ as gift from Qatar: Report

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly set to accept a super-luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar, according to ABC News.

Valued at approximately USD 400 million, the aircraft has been described as the most valuable gift ever offered to a US president by a foreign government.

Dubbed a “flying palace,” the jet is expected to be officially unveiled this week during Trump’s visit to Qatar.

Sources familiar with the matter state that Trump intends to use the aircraft as his new Air Force One for the remainder of his presidency. It is expected to be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation upon the conclusion of his term in 2029.

Trump previously inspected the aircraft at West Palm Beach International Airport in February.

According to the report, the aircraft, originally operated by Qatar Airways, features a private bedroom suite, lounges, boardrooms, marble-clad bathrooms, and a grand staircase. It has been retrofitted for presidential use by American defence contractor L3Harris.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from May 13 to May 16 – marking his first official visit to the Middle East during his second term.