Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar in May

United States (US) President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from May 13 until May 16.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 22, by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt during a briefing with reporters.

This will mark the US President’s second international trip since his inauguration on January 20, following his scheduled visit to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Also Read Video: Trump offers to visit Saudi Arabia for 500 bn USD trade deal

President Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to May 16 — White House spox Caroline Leavitt pic.twitter.com/XoRZfnmRsu — The Thursday Times (@thursday_times) April 22, 2025

On March 7, he announced that the Kingdom would be his first foreign destination—just as it was during his first term in 2017.

It is worth noting that Trump’s first phone call after his election was to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud—a move widely viewed in American political circles as a clear signal of the enduring strength of US-Saudi relations, which span over eight decades.

Saudi Crown Prince pledged in January to channel USD 600 billion into trade and investment with the US.