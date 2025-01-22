Video: Trump offers to visit Saudi Arabia for 500 bn USD trade deal

US President Donald Trump has said that he might consider visiting Saudi Arabia again as his first foreign destination, but only if it involves a 500 billion US dollar trade deal.

Trump made the remarks on Monday, January 20, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office as he signed several executive orders on his inauguration day.

When asked about his plans for his first foreign trip after his election, he said, “Traditionally, the first foreign visit has been to Britain, but I went to Saudi Arabia in my first term because they agreed to buy 450 billion dollars worth of American products. I told them, ‘I’ll come if you agree to buy American products,’ and they agreed.”

Asked about the possibility of a repeat visit, Trump responded, “Well, I don’t know if Saudi Arabia wants to buy another 450 billion dollars or 500 billion dollars. We will raise the number to match inflation .”

Trump claims Bin Salman paid $450 billion last time to have Trump visit him in Riyadh before anyone else. Trump suggests the price for a visit this time is $500 billion.#Vision2030 is not winning any respect abroad from those Bin Salman wants to impresspic.twitter.com/UC6wqN9sDE — Sami Hamdi سامي الهاشمي الحامدي (@SALHACHIMI) January 21, 2025

Trump’s 2017 visit to Saudi Arabia was a historic milestone, as it was the first time a US president chose a Middle Eastern country for their first foreign destination. The visit was marked by agreements including a historic 350 billion US dollars arms deal aimed at countering Iranian influence.

On Monday, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his return to the presidency after serving from 2016 to 2020.