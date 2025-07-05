Trump signs ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into law

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law during the Independence Day ceremony at the White House.

This came a day after the House of Representatives passed the bill, giving final approval to President Trump’s landmark legislation. “I’ve never seen people so happy in our country because of that, because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types. So you have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history,” Trump said at the ceremony.

President Trump appreciated Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, for securing the bill’s passage through both chambers of Congress.

“Those two are a team that is not going to be beaten,” he said. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the legislation as “an encapsulation of all of the policies that the president campaigned on and the people voted on,” adding that it’s a “victorious day for the American people.”

House Republicans voted on Thursday afternoon to approve Trump’s massive package of tax and federal spending cuts and funding boosts for the Pentagon and border security, clearing the Bill, while the Senate passed the bill earlier this week.

Trump hailed the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, describing it as the beginning of America’s “new Golden Age.” “The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” Our Party is UNITED like never before, and our Country is “hot.”

We are going to have a Signing Celebration at the White House tomorrow, at 4 P.M. EST. All Congressmen/women and Senators are invited. Together, we will celebrate our Nation’s Independence and the beginning of our new Golden Age,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before. Thank you to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all of the wonderful Republican Members of Congress who helped us deliver on our Promises, and so much more.

Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning — congratulations America!” he added.