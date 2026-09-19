Trump signs Russia, Iran Act to impose 100 pc tariff on India, China

The law gives Trump wide discretion over implementation, including which countries face tariffs, the tariff rates imposed, and whether sanctions provisions are waived.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:
Donald Trump displaying a signed document during a press event in the White House.
US President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran at the White House on May 8, 2026. Photo: AFP

President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers such as China and India.

“On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran,” the White House said.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russia’s leadership and energy sector — as well as on collaborators in Moscow’s defence industry and its so-called shadow fleet.

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The Act also authorises President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The law gives Trump wide discretion over implementation, including which countries face tariffs, the tariff rates imposed, and whether sanctions provisions are waived.

The law comes into effect within 30 days of signing by the President and requires him to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from countries that are the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by total volume during the 12 months preceding enactment.

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A country is exempt from the gas-related duties if its Russian gas imports accounted for less than 15 per cent of Russia’s total exports during the applicable period and it has taken “significant steps” to reduce those imports.

The legislation targets Russia’s “shadow fleet” and other foreign persons involved in supporting Russian energy production or sanctions evasion, including vessel owners, operators, managers, insurers, and other parties engaged in covered activities.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:

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