Trump summit with Putin ends without deal; phones Zelenskyy, NATO leaders

Trump secured no agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine even after rolling out the red carpet for Putin.

Washington: US President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska and also was talking with NATO leaders early Saturday, the White House said.

Trump said that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal,” after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an “understanding” on Ukraine and warned Europe not to “torpedo the nascent progress.”

During an interview with Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska, Trump insisted that the onus going forward might be on Zelenskyy “to get it done,” but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.

Trump did not speak to reporters on his flight back to Washington. When his plane landed, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was on the phone with NATO leaders after a lengthy call with Zelenskyy.

There was no immediate comment Saturday from Zelenskyy or from European leaders.

