Trump threatens Russia with tariffs if war on Ukraine isn’t resolved within 50 days

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th July 2025 9:28 pm IST
Washington: President Donald Trump said Monday he would punish Russia with tariffs if there isn’t a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.

The Republican president made the announcement during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

“We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” Trump said. He did not provide specifics on how the tariffs would be implemented.

“I use trade for a lot of things,” he added. “But it’s great for settling wars.”

