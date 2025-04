Trump to impose 10 pc tariff on GCC imports

In a major trade shift, US President Donald Trump has announced a 10 percent tariff on imports from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.

The new tariffs will come into effect on Saturday, April 5, with higher rates for some countries beginning Wednesday, April 9.

At a White House event, Trump defended the move as a response to foreign trade barriers on US goods, calling it “Liberation Day.” He displayed a chart showing current tariffs imposed on US goods:

China: 34 percent

34 percent European Union: 20 percent

20 percent Vietnam: 46 percent

46 percent Taiwan: 32 percent

32 percent Japan: 24 percent

24 percent India: 26 percent

26 percent South Korea: 25 percent

25 percent Thailand: 36 percent

36 percent Switzerland: 31 percent

31 percent Indonesia: 32 percent

32 percent Malaysia: 24 percent

24 percent Cambodia: 49 percent

49 percent United Kingdom: 10 percent

10 percent South Africa: 30 percent

30 percent Brazil: 10 percent

10 percent Bangladesh: 37 percent

37 percent Singapore: 10 percent

10 percent Israel: 17 percent

17 percent Philippines: 17 percent

17 percent Chile: 10 percent

10 percent Australia: 10 percent

10 percent Pakistan: 29 percent

29 percent Turkey: 10 percent

10 percent Sri Lanka: 44 percent

44 percent Colombia: 10 percent

10 percent Peru: 10 percent

10 percent Nicaragua: 18 percent

18 percent Norway: 15 percent

15 percent Costa Rica: 10 percent

10 percent Jordan: 20 percent

20 percent Dominican Republic: 10 percent

10 percent United Arab Emirates: 10 percent

10 percent New Zealand: 10 percent

10 percent Argentina: 10 percent

10 percent Guatemala: 10 percent

10 percent Madagascar: 47 percent

47 percent Myanmar (Burma): 44 percent

44 percent Tunisia: 28 percent

28 percent Kazakhstan: 27 percent

27 percent Serbia: 37 percent

37 percent Egypt: 10 percent

10 percent Saudi Arabia: 10 percent

10 percent El Salvador: 10 percent

10 percent Côte d’Ivoire: 21 percent

21 percent Laos: 48 percent

48 percent Botswana: 37 percent

37 percent Trinidad and Tobago: 10 percent

10 percent Morocco: 10 percent

10 percent Algeria: 30 percent

30 percent Oman: 10 percent

10 percent Uruguay: 10 percent

10 percent Bahamas: 10 percent

10 percent Lesotho: 50 percent

50 percent Ukraine: 10 percent

10 percent Bahrain: 10 percent

10 percent Qatar: 10 percent

10 percent Mauritius: 40 percent

40 percent Fiji: 32 percent

32 percent Iceland: 10 percent

10 percent Kenya: 10 percent

10 percent Liechtenstein: 37 percent

37 percent Guyana: 38 percent

38 percent Haiti: 10 percent

10 percent Bosnia and Herzegovina: 35 percent

35 percent Nigeria: 14 percent

14 percent Namibia: 21 percent

21 percent Brunei: 24 percent

24 percent Bolivia: 10 percent

10 percent Panama: 10 percent

10 percent Venezuela: 15 percent

15 percent North Macedonia: 33 percent

33 percent Ethiopia: 10 percent

10 percent Ghana: 10 percent

10 percent Moldova: 31 percent

31 percent Angola: 32 percent

32 percent Democratic Republic of the Congo: 11 percent

11 percent Jamaica: 10 percent

10 percent Mozambique: 16 percent

16 percent Paraguay: 10 percent

10 percent Zambia: 17 percent

17 percent Lebanon: 10 percent

10 percent Tanzania: 10 percent

10 percent Iraq: 39 percent

39 percent Georgia: 10 percent

10 percent Senegal: 10 percent

10 percent Azerbaijan: 10 percent

10 percent Cameroon: 11 percent

11 percent Uganda: 10 percent

10 percent Albania: 10 percent

10 percent Armenia: 10 percent

10 percent Nepal: 10 percent

10 percent Sint Maarten: 10 percent

10 percent Falkland Islands: 41 percent

41 percent Gabon: 10 percent

10 percent Kuwait: 10 percent

10 percent Togo: 10 percent

10 percent Suriname: 10 percent

10 percent Belize: 10 percent

10 percent Papua New Guinea: 10 percent

10 percent Malawi: 17 percent

17 percent Liberia: 10 percent

10 percent British Virgin Islands: 10 percent

10 percent Afghanistan: 10 percent

10 percent Zimbabwe: 18 percent

18 percent Benin: 10 percent

10 percent Barbados: 10 percent

10 percent Monaco: 10 percent

10 percent Syria: 41 percent

41 percent Uzbekistan: 10 percent

10 percent Republic of the Congo: 10 percent

10 percent Djibouti: 10 percent

10 percent French Polynesia: 10 percent

10 percent Cayman Islands: 10 percent

10 percent Kosovo: 10 percent

10 percent Curaçao: 10 percent

10 percent Vanuatu: 22 percent

22 percent Rwanda: 10 percent

10 percent Sierra Leone: 10 percent

10 percent Mongolia: 10 percent

10 percent San Marino: 10 percent

10 percent Antigua and Barbuda: 10 percent

10 percent Bermuda: 10 percent

10 percent Eswatini (Swaziland): 10 percent

10 percent Marshall Islands: 10 percent

10 percent Saint Pierre and Miquelon: 50 percent

50 percent Saint Kitts and Nevis: 10 percent

10 percent Turkmenistan: 10 percent

10 percent Grenada: 10 percent

10 percent Sudan: 10 percent

10 percent Turks and Caicos Islands: 10 percent

10 percent Aruba: 10 percent

10 percent Montenegro: 10 percent

10 percent Saint Helena: 10 percent

10 percent Kyrgyzstan: 10 percent

10 percent Yemen: 10 percent

10 percent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 10 percent

10 percent Niger: 10 percent

10 percent Saint Lucia: 10 percent

10 percent Nauru: 30 percent

30 percent Equatorial Guinea: 13 percent

13 percent Iran: 10 percent

10 percent Libya: 31 percent

31 percent Samoa: 10 percent

10 percent Guinea: 10 percent

10 percent Timor-Leste: 10 percent

10 percent Montserrat: 10 percent

10 percent Chad: 13 percent

13 percent Mali: 10 percent

10 percent Maldives: 10 percent

10 percent Tajikistan: 10 percent

10 percent Cabo Verde: 10 percent

10 percent Burundi: 10 percent

10 percent Guadeloupe: 10 percent

10 percent Bhutan: 10 percent

10 percent Martinique: 10 percent

10 percent Tonga: 10 percent

10 percent Mauritania: 10 percent

10 percent Dominica: 10 percent

10 percent Micronesia: 10 percent

10 percent Gambia: 10 percent

10 percent French Guiana: 10 percent

10 percent Christmas Island: 10 percent

10 percent Andorra: 10 percent

10 percent Central African Republic: 10 percent

10 percent Solomon Islands: 10 percent

10 percent Mayotte: 10 percent

10 percent Anguilla: 10 percent

10 percent Cocos (Keeling) Islands: 10 percent

10 percent Eritrea: 10 percent

10 percent Cook Islands: 10 percent

10 percent South Sudan: 10 percent

10 percent Comoros: 10 percent

10 percent Kiribati: 10 percent

10 percent São Tomé and Príncipe: 10 percent

10 percent Norfolk Island: 29 percent

29 percent Gibraltar: 10 percent

10 percent Tuvalu: 10 percent

10 percent British Indian Ocean Territory: 10 percent

10 percent Tokelau: 10 percent

10 percent Guinea-Bissau: 10 percent

10 percent Svalbard and Jan Mayen: 10 percent

10 percent Heard and McDonald Islands: 10 percent

10 percent Reunion: 37 percent

“We will charge them about half of what they charge us,” Trump said, adding that fully reciprocal tariffs would be “too tough for many countries.”

Exemptions and additional tariffs

According to a White House fact sheet, some goods are exempt from the new tariffs, including:

Copper

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Lumber

Gold

Energy

Specific minerals unavailable in the US

In addition, a 25 percent tariff will be imposed on all foreign-made automobiles, taking effect at midnight on Thursday, April 3.

The announcement has already disrupted global markets, triggering condemnation from world leaders who see it as a threat to decades of trade liberalisation.

Meanwhile, Trump has also announced plans to visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar as early as May.