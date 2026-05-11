Trump to visit China amid trade push

Washington: US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing this week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping focused on trade, investment, Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security concerns, the White House said.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told reporters that Trump will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening. He will attend a welcome ceremony and hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday morning.

That afternoon, the two leaders will tour the Temple of Heaven. Trump will attend a state banquet that evening. On Friday, he will join Xi for a bilateral tea and working lunch before leaving China.

“This will be a visit of tremendous symbolic significance,” Kelly said. “But of course, President Trump never travels for symbolism alone.”

She said the talks would seek to “further rebalance trade with China” and put “American workers, farmers and families first.”

Kelly said the agenda includes work on a US-China Board of Trade and a US-China Board of Investment. The Board of Trade would cover government-to-government management of trade in non-sensitive goods. The investment board would be a forum to discuss investment-related issues.

The two sides are also expected to discuss possible agreements in aerospace, agriculture and energy.

A senior US official said the potential Board of Trade could cover “double digit billions” in trade. The official said Washington and Beijing have discussed possible purchase commitments, including agricultural goods and aircraft.

“There’s not a proposal out there for some massive investment,” the official said, rejecting reports of a major Chinese investment plan.

On Iran, a senior US official said Trump has spoken with Xi several times about China’s role, including “the revenue that China provides” to Iran and Russia and concerns over dual-use goods, components and parts.

The official said Trump was expected to press Xi again on Iran.

“I would expect the President to apply pressure,” the official said.

Officials also said the two leaders may discuss artificial intelligence. One senior official said AI is “a rapidly evolving sector” and that the United States has security concerns.

Another official said Washington wants to explore whether a communication channel on AI matters should be established.

On Taiwan, a senior US official said there has been “no change of US policy” and no change is expected. The official later said the administration has approved “significantly more” arms sales to Taiwan in its first year than the previous administration did in four years.

The official also said Washington was disappointed that parts of Taiwan’s defence funding package were left out and wanted the rest funded.

The visit comes as Washington and Beijing continue to manage a tense relationship shaped by trade, technology controls, Taiwan, cyber activity and China’s ties with Russia and Iran.