Trump warns of ‘very severe consequences’ if Putin won’t end Ukraine war

Putin, Zelenskyy said, “is trying to apply pressure … on all sectors of the Ukrainian front” in an attempt to show that Russia is “capable of occupying all of Ukraine.”

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th August 2025 10:49 pm IST
US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday there will be “very severe consequences” if Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t agree to stop the Ukraine war after Friday’s summit.

Trump was “very clear” in a virtual meeting Wednesday with European leaders that the US wants to achieve a ceasefire at the upcoming US-Russia summit in Alaska, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

In the same meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, he told the group that Putin “is bluffing” ahead of the planned meeting with Trump.

MS Teachers

Putin, Zelenskyy said, “is trying to apply pressure … on all sectors of the Ukrainian front” in an attempt to show that Russia is “capable of occupying all of Ukraine.”

Putin is also bluffing about sanctions, “as if they do not matter to him and are ineffective. In reality, sanctions are very helpful and are hitting Russia’s war economy hard,” Zelenskyy said.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th August 2025 10:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button