Trump, XI hold phone talks, agree to maintain regular contact on major issues

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President-elect Donald Trump spoke over the phone on Friday ahead of Trump’s swearing-in and agreed to establish strategic communication channels and maintain regular contact on major issues of common concern.

An official media readout here said Xi took a phone call from Trump during which he congratulated the US President-elect on his re-election. Trump also confirmed the talks on his Truth Social media platform, calling it “very good”, and said it focused on “trade, fentanyl, TikTok and other subjects”.

According to the media readout, Xi told Trump that it was important to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns and find a proper solution to differences. He also urged Trump to approach the Taiwan issue with “prudence”.

During the talks, Xi told Trump that it was “natural” for the two big countries with different national conditions to have some disagreements. The important thing is to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns and find a proper solution, Xi said.

“The Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US side needs to approach it with prudence,” he said.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and vows to reunite it.

As Trump is set to take office on January 20, China is seriously concerned about his threat to impose 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese exports to the US.

“The bilateral economic ties are essentially mutually beneficial and win-win. Confrontation and conflict should not be an option for the two countries,” Xi said.

He noted that the two leaders attach great importance to their interactions, and both hope for a good start to the China-US relationship during the new US presidency.

President Xi also expressed his readiness to secure greater progress in China-US relations from a new starting point.

Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend the Tump’s swearing-in ceremony, the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration.

Trump invited Xi to his inauguration, however, the Chinese leader never attends the swearing-in of foreign leaders.

After the talks, Trump said he held a “very good” phone call with Xi.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately.”

Trump said the pair discussed trade, fentanyl, TikTok and other subjects, and asserted that the call was “very good” for both countries.

“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” CNN cited his Truth Social post.

Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told US media that the invitation to Xi was an “example of Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors”.