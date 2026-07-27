Trump’s AI ‘slop’ posted mid-day on TruthSocial raises questions

United States President Donald J Trump, in the most unusual but usual ways, shared a string of AI-generated images on a wide range of topics, including the US-Iran war, his 2028 Presidential campaign, and movie posters glorifying America.

From strikingly similar Star Trek movie posters to images showing him with a Superman cape, Trump raised many eyebrows with his very public spam on his social media platform, TruthSocial. Many called it “AI slop,” while others were left questioning their president.

“Give the enemy nightmares,” read one of the images with Trump leading a group of men with red laser eyes. In another picture, he is seen reaching out his hand to the first US President, George Washington, in what looked like a movie poster of “A Time Travel Epic,” titled “Trump X Washington.”

“The past was about to be changed. History was about to be saved,” the poster read.

The Star Trek-inspired poster was titled “Cosmic Commander” with images of a spaceship with Trump in the forefront, while meteors fly around. The tagline read, “Leadership, Destiny, Beyond.”

Images glorifying Iran war destruction

After he posted movie poster-like images, Trump went on to upload images depicting his country’s military campaign on Iran during the US-Israel war on Tehran. Portraying himself as “Guardian of the World,” multiple versions of one image showed Trump in the centre while Iran is seen on both sides after a drone attack.

Similarly, he posted six different yet identical images with “It’s our oil tanker now” written on them.

The first image showed Trump hailing the US flag on an “Iranian tanker,” while in the next image, two military personnel were added along with a US fleet.

The third image showed the US ship, the two military personnel, now with two other men leaping off the tanker where Trump stands. Whether the US President intended to portray these two men as Iranians remains unclear.

The image after that had all the extra figures removed, with just Trump standing on the tanker holding the US flag. However, unlike the first image, this AI-generated image portrayed a serious Trump. Again, the President posted in quick succession the same image with a slight dramatic difference. All six images were uploaded in one minute.

Next came movie posters of the destruction on Kharg Island, following the US strike on the crucial Iranian island on March 13.

Trump takes a dig at US comedians

In one of his early posts of the day, Trump uploaded an AI-generated image of three prominent late-night show hosts, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. In the picture, the trio was portrayed as unhoused individuals sitting beside a garbage can in filth-covered clothing. They held cardboard placards that had “Talentless, not funny, ex-comedians, need money” written on them. A smaller placard said, “Anything helps.”

The three comedians-turned-late-night hosts have publicly criticised the US president, with Colbert’s show even coming to an end following his outspoken comments against Trump.

Among the AI images was a picture starring framed country musician Bruce Springsteen as a bore.

This is not the first time Trump has uploaded AI content on social media, nor is it the first time his AI-generated posts have raised questions among critics. However, the sheer volume and bizarreness of this latest series of images alone have sparked widespread debate over his use of AI.

While the world watches the US President upload AI “slop” on social media, Washington paused its attacks on Iran for a second straight day. Tehran echoed the claims as efforts continued to bring both countries back to negotiations on an interim ceasefire deal.