Trump’s ex-trade adviser convicted of contempt of Congress

Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Donald Trump
Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Donald Trump

Washington: Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to former US President Donald Trump, has been convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Navarro is the second former aide to Trump to be prosecuted for his lack of cooperation with the committee, reports CNN.

The case of former strategist Steve Bannon, who was convicted last year on two contempt counts, is currently on appeal.

Navarro, who up to a year in prison for each of the two contempt counts, has pledged to appeal based on executive privilege issues.

Describing the vedict as as a “sad day for America”, he said: “For the first time in the history of our republic, that a senior White House adviser, an alter ego of the president, has ever been charged with this alleged crime.”

