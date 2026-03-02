Trump’s terror-like actions must be resisted: CPI (M) leader

Guntur: US President Donald Trump’s “terror-like” actions must be resisted unitedly, Communist Party of India (M) National Executive Member Dr K Narayana said on Monday, March 2, during a protest program held by the party in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Narayana said the United States poses a serious threat to global peace due to its authoritarian and undemocratic policies. He alleged that countries that have opposed American interests are being targeted for their stance, “creating instability across the world.”

Actions taken against countries such as Iraq, Venezuela, and Iran serve as clear examples, he said.

The CPI (M) leader emphasised that isolating nations under the pretext of fighting terrorism and initiating “destructive interventions” cannot bring about global peace. The world has not forgotten the allegations regarding weapons of mass destruction used to justify the invasion of Iraq and the eventual killing of Saddam Hussein, he added.

The United States politically destabilised countries such as Venezuela, which refused to hand over their natural resources and pursued independent economic policies, Narayana said, as he recalled that the US had similarly overthrown a socialist regime in Chile after conflicts over control of national resources.

Narayana advised Prime Minister Modi to maintain an independent foreign policy rather than surrendering to Trump. Strengthening strategic relations with Israel while weakening ties with Iran could negatively affect India’s economic interests, particularly energy security, he warned.

Speaking on fuel prices, Narayana stated that since India imports a significant amount of crude oil from Iran, an escalation could lead to rising fuel prices and result in economic pressure on India. Migrant workers in the Gulf are even more prone to being impacted due to the political instability in the region, potentially reducing transfer of foreign funds from the workers to their families back home, ultimately affecting the Indian economy.

Naryana also took the gathering to criticise the US-imposed tariffs on India, stating that such actions undermine India’s economic self-reliance. Stressing the need for balance, peace, and mutual respect in international relations, he reiterated that CPI’s position remains critical on the issue, while he expressed solidarity with Iran.