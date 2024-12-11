Truth about alleged ‘mystery man’ in Malaika Arora’s life

Mumbai: Malaika Arora has always been in the spotlight, but recently, rumors about her love life took over social media. After her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, she was spotted with stylist Rahul Vijay at AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai, sparking speculation about a new romance. However, the truth is far from what the gossip suggests.

At the concert, AP Dhillon invited Malaika on stage, calling her his “childhood crush.” Meanwhile, Rahul Vijay, a well-known fashion stylist, shared an Instagram story featuring Malaika, jokingly captioning it, “Wait, was it a Malaika concert?” A selfie of the two added fuel to the fire, leading fans to believe there might be something brewing.

A source close to Malaika has clarified the situation, saying, “Rahul Vijay is Malaika’s son Arhaan’s stylist and a good friend. That’s all. Malaika is single and happy.”

Who Is Rahul Vijay?

Rahul Vijay is a top Bollywood stylist who has worked with stars like Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. He’s also held roles at prestigious fashion magazines like GQ India and Elle.

Malaika’s Focus

After her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika is embracing her independence. She’s focusing on her career, enjoying her life, and making memorable public appearances.

Malaika and Rahul are just friends, and the dating rumors are unfounded. Malaika continues to live her best life, proving that being single can be fabulous.