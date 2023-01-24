‘Truth always comes out’: Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary ban

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that banning the Press cannot “suppress” the truth from coming out.

Gandhi’s remarks came after the Centre banned the BBC documentary on PM Modi describing it as a ‘propaganda piece’ designed to push a discredited narrative.

“The truth always comes out. No amount of banning the Press and using institutions like ED and CBI against people can suppress the truth from coming out,” Gandhi said.

Last week, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Modi.

“We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing on January 19.

The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals who are peddling this narrative again.

Meanwhile, in a strong response to the BBC documentary on Saturday, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing “unrelenting prejudice” towards India and its leader.

Earlier today, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju made a scathing attack apparently on a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has sparked controversy since its release, and said some people have still not gotten over their “colonial intoxication” and for them “whites” are still their “rulers”.

“For some people, the white rulers are still the masters whose decision on India is final and not the decision of the Supreme Court of India or the will of the people of India,” Rijiju tweeted in Hindi tagging his earlier tweet on the minority in the country, who he claimed were moving forward with positivity.