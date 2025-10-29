Hyderabad: It looks like Deepika Padukone’s controversy down South refuses to die and continues to gain momentum each day. Her exit from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has already been one of the most talked-about topics in recent months. Deepika, who played a pivotal role in the film, has been removed from its sequel due to what makers allegedly termed “unprofessional demands.”

Now, the controversy is back in the spotlight once again, all thanks to a viral Reddit post suggesting that Deepika Padukone’s name had been removed from the end credits of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT platforms. According to several users, both the Netflix and Prime Video versions of the film no longer featured her name, sparking outrage and speculation about rising tensions between Deepika and the film’s makers.

The claims quickly went viral, with screenshots and short clips of the “edited” end credits circulating widely online. Many users called the alleged move “petty” and “unprofessional,” reigniting debates about the actress’s exit from the upcoming sequel.

However, in a surprising twist, a new Reddit post has now surfaced suggesting that the “correction” has been made and Deepika’s name once again appears in the end credits. This has left fans both confused and relieved, with discussions shifting from outrage to curiosity about what really happened behind the scenes.

As of now, the production house behind Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, has not issued any official statement regarding the online chatter. For the unversed, back in September, the makers had officially announced Deepika’s exit from the Kalki sequel through their X handle, citing creative differences.