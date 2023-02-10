Truth behind Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s engagement reports 

Hyderabad: The rumour mill has been churning nonstop about a possible relationship between Tollywood‘s Rebel Star Prabhas and Bollywood’s gorgeous actress, Kriti Sanon. The rumors of the two actors getting engaged in the Maldives recently reached a new high, causing much excitement and speculation among fans of both stars.

It all started after Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, tweeted that the two may take their relationship to the next level with an engagement ceremony to be held next month.

However, there is no truth to these rumours as a source close to Prabhas cleared the air now and said that the reports about the actor’s engagement are baseless. Source also said that the two actors are just good friends.

Rumors about celebrities’ personal lives are not uncommon, especially when they are working on a film together.

In this case, Prabhas and Kriti are currently working on the highly anticipated film, “Adipurush,” which is being directed by Om Raut. The film has been generating a lot of buzz among fans, and the rumour about their relationship only adds fuel to the fire.

Whatever the rumours are, Prabhas and Kriti are two talented actors, and their on-screen chemistry in “Adipurush” is sure to be a treat for fans. The film is slated to release later this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.