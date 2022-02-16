Truth behind Rakhi Sawant’s viral hijab video

Mumbai: Also known as ‘Queen of Controversies’ Rakhi Sawant is known for entertaining her fans and followers with her hilarious antics. Apart from her social media and onscreen presence, she makes sure that the paps and her fans are entertained with all her outing these days, be it any gym day or shopping day.

Rakhi Sawant is frequently spotted on Mumbai streets where she interacts with the shutterbugs and gives enough fodder for gossip. From sharing her takes on the controversies of the telly world to just talking about any ongoing issue in general, Rakhi has been at it. Her videos often go viral on social media. One such video of her, where she is seen donning hijab, is now going viral on internet.

In the clip, we can see Rakhi Sawant heading to the gym wearing blue color long hijab. Netizens have been sharing her video and snapshots from it on social media with many claiming that Rakhi wore hijab in support of the protesting students in Karnataka. Facebook page AIMIM Amberpet Constituency too shared her video which has gained over 5 million views and 377 likes.

Idc what you think about her, She's a Queen pic.twitter.com/xH37RaR27Y — Vocalsbyqasim (@thevocal_guy) February 13, 2022

While many are believing that this is a recent video, the truth is that the said the clip is actually from August last year and is now being resurfaced online amid the ongoing hijab row in the country and and thus, has no relation with the issue.

In terms of work, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. Latest reports have it that she has been roped in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Bhaijaan.