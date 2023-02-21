Truth behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 31cr car collection revealed!

Mumbai: Celebrities’ love for luxurious sports bikes and cars is known for all. It was believed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan too owns some extravagant luxurious wheels. However, the actor’s latest tweet about his ‘cool car collection’ has left everyone in disbelief.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took some time off to conduct his very popular #AskSRK session on Twitter. During the session, one fan asked, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?” To this, the actor replied, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… Except Hyundai, of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.”

In his tweet, he clearly mentioned that all the reports about him owning a fleet of high end cars are ‘baseless’ and ‘false’.

Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus. https://t.co/yimFQ1kdUx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has luxurious cars collection worth Rs 31cr. Fans weren’t surprised when these news reports surfaced online considering his massive net worth and uber-luxurious lifestyle. Reports said that he owns — Bugatti Veyron, Bentley Continental GT, BMW 7 Series, BMW 6 Series, Audi A6 and Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Pathaan. He has Dunki and Jawaan in his kitty. He will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.