Truth behind Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s ‘engagement’

Mumbai: Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most talked-about couples in telly Ville. ‘TejRan’ fans have been eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married soon. Recently, Tejasswi took the internet by storm after she posted pictures of herself flaunting a big diamond ring on Instagram. Speculations started floating on the internet that Teja and Karan are finally engaged and fans just went crazy about it.

Soon after their engagement rumours went viral, Teja clarified and said, “It was a photo of each one. I wrote this clearly in my post. I haven’t even gotten engaged yet. First, you have to talk to Karan Kundra about the engagement. Can you tell me the date of our engagement? I don’t want to talk about my engagement. This is our personal matter. We will get engaged only when the time is right.”

And now Karan Kundrra too reacted to the viral reports. During his appearance at Lions Gold Awards last night, the Lock Upp jailor was congratulated by the paparazzi for his ‘engagement’. To which the actor replied by saying that he is not engaged yet and it was just a birthday bash but not his engagement party. Check out the video by Instant Bollywood below.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who met on Bigg Boss 15, are head-over-heels in love with each other. Their bond is only getting stronger with each passing day. They never fail to shell out major couple goals both on social media and offline. Also known as TejRan, they constantly make headlines and their fans just can’t get enough of them.