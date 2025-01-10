Truth behind Yuzvendra Chahal, Rj Mahvash dating rumors

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, are making headlines due to rumors of trouble in their marriage. Things took a turn when Chahal was seen with a “mystery girl,” sparking speculation that the girl was RJ Mahvash, a popular radio jockey and social media influencer.

Who Is RJ Mahvash

RJ Mahvash is a Delhi-based radio jockey and India’s first female prankster on social media. She has a large following on Instagram and is known for her strong opinions and empowering content. Despite offers to work in Bollywood and Netflix, she chose to stay focused on her radio career and supporting women.

The rumors grew stronger after Mahvash shared a Christmas photo on Instagram. The picture showed Chahal sitting next to her during a lunch party. Mahvash captioned it, “Christmas lunch con familia,” which fueled speculation about their relationship.

Mahvash and Chahal React to Rumors

Mahvash denied the rumors, calling them baseless. She said on Instagram, “If you’re seen with someone of the opposite gender, does that mean you’re dating them?” She also added that she wouldn’t let anyone drag her name into such controversies.

Chahal also asked people to stop speculating about his personal life. He said the false rumors were causing pain to his family and urged fans to respect their privacy.

Rumors of Chahal and Dhanashree’s separation started when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chahal deleted their photos, but Dhanashree still has some pictures with him.