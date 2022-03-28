TS EAMCET 2022 online registration date announced; check details

Hyderabad: The Telangana state council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday announced the online registration dates for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022.

According to the notification, the online registration for the entrance test, without a late fee, will commence from April 6 to May 28.

Registration fee for TS EAMCET

For engineering, agriculture, and medical: Candidates from SC/ST and PH categories have to pay Rs 400, and candidates from other categories have to pay Rs 800

Candidates from SC/ST and PH categories have to pay Rs 400, and candidates from other categories have to pay Rs 800 Those candidates who want to write the test for both streams will have to pay Rs 1600 as an application fee for the general category and Rs 800 for SC/ST and PH category candidates

TS EAMCET 2022: How to apply?

Click here for the official website of TS EAMCET 2022

Click on the link given on the homepage of TS EAMCET 2021 application fee

Enter the application fee reference ID, date of birth, and exam hall ticket number on the TS EAMCET 2022 application link

Upload your document according to the list given in TS EAMCET 2022 application.

Submit the EAMCET 2022 application form

TS EAMCET 2022 exam dates for agriculture and medical stream

July 14 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

July 15 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

TS EAMCET 2022 exam dates for engineering stream

July 18 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

July 19 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

July 20 from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

The EAMCET examination is conducted via online mode (computer-based) in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).