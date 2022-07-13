TS EAMCET 2022 postponed

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Wednesday decided to postpone TS EAMCET (AM) 2022 examination scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15. The rescheduled dates will be declared later.

However, TS EAMCET 2022 for the Engineering stream will be conducted as per schedule i.e., from July 18 to 20, 2022.

Earlier, TS ECET was postponed due to the holidays declared by the state government in view of the torrential rains across the state.

No change in TS EAMCET 2022 exam pattern

As per the official instructions, candidates will not be allowed to enter the test centers of TS EAMCET 2022 if they are late by even a minute. They will not be allowed to leave the test center till the end of the examination.

While there is no change in TS EAMCET 2022 exam pattern, the syllabus of the examination will be 70 percent of the total intermediate syllabus.

The examinations are scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. There will be 160 questions in the examination that has to be answered in three hours.

How to download TS EAMCET 2022 hall tickets

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET (click here).

Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’.

Finally, enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket, and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

No intermediate weightage

This year, the students will be awarded rank based on their performance in the entrance test alone.

The 25 percent weightage for intermediate marks will not be considered while allotting TS EAMCET ranks.

Earlier, the ranks were allotted not only based on performance in the entrance test but also after considering the 25 percent weightage of intermediate marks.