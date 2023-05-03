TS EAMCET 2023 registration sees unprecedented surge – Here’s why

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 registration has witnessed an unprecedented surge. As of now, 3,20,587 students have registered for the exam, which is a significant increase from the 2,66,714 students who registered for it last year.

Out of the total number of registrations, a record 2,05,295 students have applied for the engineering stream, which is 33,057 more than the previous year. For the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream, 1,15,292 applications have been received, which is 20,816 more than the number of applications received in 2022.

Addressing a press conference, Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman (TSCHE), Prof. R Limbadri, said that the surge in registration can be attributed to the increase in the number of intermediate admissions during the last two academic years. He also cited the craze for engineering courses and BSc Nursing admissions through TS EAMCET 2023 as the reasons for the surge.

TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket download

Recently, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2023 that can be downloaded by following the simple steps given below:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2023 (Click here). Click on the link ‘Download Hall Ticket (E & AM)’ Enter the required credentials and click on ‘Get Hallticket’. The TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout.

Exam schedule

TS EAMCET 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 14. The AM stream test will be held on May 10 and 11, while the engineering stream exam will be conducted on May 12, 13, and 14. It is worth noting that a sitting squad will be deployed at all the examination centers this year to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exam.

With the significant increase in registrations, the exam is all set to be a highly competitive and sought-after exam. Students who have registered for the exam are advised to download their hall tickets as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.