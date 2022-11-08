TS EAMCET BiPC 2022: 98.31% seats allotted in first phase

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) (BiPC) 2022 first phase seat allocation took place on Tuesday, allocating a total of 98.31% of the 9,062 seats available in the BPharmacy, PharmD, Biomedical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering, and Biotechnology courses.

From the 71,166 qualified applicants, 18,522 showed up for the certificate verification, 17,999 used their web options, and 8,909 were given seats. As a result of using a limited number of web alternatives, as many as 9,090 pupils did not receive their assigned seats. Seventy-seven colleges, including five universities and 72 private colleges, had 100% seat allocation.

While there were 7,586 BPharmacy seats in 116 colleges, only 7,433 were given out across the courses. In the first phase of counselling, all 1,312 Pharm. D., 10 biomedical engineering, 88 pharmaceutical engineering, and 66 biotechnology seats were distributed.

On or by November 13, those who got seat allotments must self-report online and submit their tuition payments at https://tseamcetb.nic.in/, failing which the temporary seat allotment order will be automatically cancelled.

After the last step of counselling, candidates must come to the assigned college between November 22 and November 25 with a set of photocopies of their diplomas and an original transfer certificate.

According to Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal, candidates who were happy with their current allotment, paid their tuition online, and self-reported through the website do not need to exercise their options during further phases of counselling. The next round of counselling, if there is one, for changing colleges or branches, if requested, is open to all qualified candidates, he said.

Candidates who did not pay tuition for the first phase of counselling are still eligible to participate in the final session.

The candidate has no claim on the provisional allocation that has just been made, he continued, and the provisional allotment issued in the first phase immediately stands annulled.