TS EAMCET hall tickets release – Here’s how to download

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU H) on Saturday released Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) hall tickets.

This year, a total of 2,65,547 candidates have registered for the examination. Out of them, 1,71,500 candidates have registered for the engineering stream whereas, 94,047 candidates applied for AM stream.

The last date for applying online with a late fee of Rs. 2500 was June 27. However, students can still apply for the examination till July 7 with a late fee of Rs. 5000.

How to download TS EAMCET 2022 hall tickets

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET (click here).

Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’.

Finally, enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket, and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

No change in TS EAMCET 2022 exam pattern

While there is no change in TS EAMCET 2022 exam pattern, the syllabus of the examination will be 70 percent of the total intermediate syllabus.

The examinations are scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. There will be 160 questions in the examination that has to be answered in three hours.

Schedule of EAMCET and CUCET clash

National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced the dates of CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) UG 2022. As the examination is going to be held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, the dates of EAMCET and CUCET are clashing.

Although the examination dates of TS EAMCET 2022 were announced way back in the month of March, JNTU-H decided to re-schedule the examinations of the candidates who are appearing in CUCET too.

The students who are going to appear in both TS EAMCET and CUCET have to send a mail to JNTU-H requesting a change in their EAMCET exam date.