TS EAMCET 2022: No intermediate weightage in the entrance test

Hyderabad: The students who are appearing in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be awarded rank based on their performance in the entrance test alone.

This year, the 25 percent weightage for intermediate marks will not be considered while allotting TS EAMCET ranks.

Earlier, the ranks were allotted not only based on performance in the entrance test but also after considering the 25 percent weightage of intermediate marks.

Weightage waived off due to pandemic

The weightage has been waived off due to the pandemic. Last year too, the intermediate marks weightage was not considered.

Apart from it, this year, the minimum eligibility of 45 percent marks in intermediate has been removed as second year students were awarded marks based on the marks obtained by them in the first year.

Giving further relief to students, the syllabus of the entrance test has been reduced to 70 percent.

Entrance test

This year, the entrance test will be held from July 14 to 20 for agriculture and medicine courses whereas, July 18, 19, and 20 are the dates of the entrance test.

The last date for the registration of the entrance test (Without a late fee) is May 28. Interested persons can apply online at the TSCHE website (click here).