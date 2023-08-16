TS EAMCET special phase counselling to commence tomorrow

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited EAMCET special phase counselling is all set to kick off on August 17 in the state. This phase brings a ray of hope for more than 10,000 aspirants looking to secure admission into various engineering colleges. In a bid to streamline the process, students will be able to register their web options from August 17 to 19. The allotment of seats is scheduled for August 23.

The surge in the number of students opting for engineering education in the state has been a prominent trend over the last three years. As compared to the previous academic year, a noticeable increase of 10,000 to 15,000 students has been observed in engineering college enrollments this year. This academic year has witnessed a remarkable milestone, with a total of 82,717 students having already secured admissions. Among these, 62,112 students have availed admissions through the convenor quota, while 20,605 students have opted for the management quota.

This year’s engineering college enrollment surpasses the 80,000 mark, marking a significant achievement since the formation of the separate Telangana state. The completion of the third round of counselling saw a total of 70,627 students securing admission through the convenor quota. Out of this number, approximately 64,000 students have already submitted their necessary certificates to their respective colleges.

The forthcoming special phase counselling is expected to inject fresh opportunities, as nine additional private engineering colleges are anticipated to contribute around 1300 more seats. Furthermore, two new engineering colleges have received the green light this year and are slated to be included in the special phase counselling. The subsequent spot counselling will further facilitate the allocation process, ensuring aspiring students have a chance to secure their desired courses and colleges.