TS Governor inaugurates 19th Edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival  

By Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the 19th edition of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival on Wednesday at the historic Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex.

Opening the ceremony, the Governor commended the festival’s remarkable influence on Hyderabad’s theatre culture over the past two decades.

He said, “This festival has truly reshaped Hyderabad’s theatre scene.” Reflecting on the legacy of Begum Razia Baig, he quoted Shakespeare’s famous line, “All the world’s a stage,” observing that she “played her role with grace and left an enduring impact on the stage of life.”

Renowned theatre and film actor Ashish Vidyarthi performing ‘Sit Down Ashish’ at ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival’ 2024 at Taramati Baradari in the city

He praised the efforts of curator Mohammad Ali Baig for bringing theatre to new generations, acknowledging the inclusive vibrancy of this year’s offerings. He also extended particular appreciation to Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi for his stand-up performance ‘Sit Down Ashish’, the first-ever comedy act in the festival, a new addition aimed at drawing a wider audience.

Mohammad Ali Baig spoke about the festival’s deeper significance, dedicating this year’s event to the legacy of his mother, Begum Razia Baig, the festival’s co-founder, and long-time chairperson.

The week-long festival runs until November 10, showcasing a diverse range of performances from classical theatre to dance theatre, satire, and storytelling. Highlights include Ila Arun and K K Raina in Miracle on Matunga Street, Nadira Babbar’s Kashmir-based love story Farida, and Praveen Kumar’s dance-theatre presentation Thyagaraja Hruth Sadhana. Alexander Wright from the UK will perform an interactive piece based on Greek mythology, while Zila Khan joins Mohammad Ali Baig for An Ode to Motherhood, a tribute to Begum Razia Baig.

Lakshmi Devi Raj, Director of the Festival, and Noor Baig, Vice President of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, were also present at the inaugural ceremony.